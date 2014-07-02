FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Delta Property Fund says to buy $29.4 mln stake in Delta International
July 2, 2014
July 2, 2014 / 3:21 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Delta Property Fund says to buy $29.4 mln stake in Delta International

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 2 (Reuters) - Delta Property Fund :

* To participate in a private placement to invited investors by delta international

* Will acquire about 14 714 628 common shares in Delta International at a price per common share of $2

* Aggregate purchase consideration of $29 429 256 or R312 273 830

* Purchase consideration will be settled through new debt

* Expected distribution per linked unit has been revised and is anticipated to be between 83 cents and 84 cents per linked unit for 2015

* Net profit after tax for 8 months ending feb 2015 of R 6 482 726 after purchase Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Richa Naidu in Bangalore)

