Oct 13 (Reuters) - Delta Property Fund Ltd

* 23.1% increase in distribution to 40.01 cents per linked unit for six months ended 31 august 2014

* As at 31 august 2014, portfolio, valued at R7.2 billion, consisted of 78 properties with a total gla of 631 898m(2)

* Well positioned to achieve double digit distribution growth going forward