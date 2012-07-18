Deltek puts itself up for sale - WSJ

July 18 (Reuters) - Software maker Deltek Inc has put itself up for sale, The Wall Street Journal said, quoting people familiar with the matter.

Deltek, which has hired Greenhill & Co to assist the company with the process, could fetch between $900 million and $1 billion, the WSJ reported.

A sale, if it happens, is still weeks away, the newspaper said.

Private equity firm New Mountain Capital owns about 59 percent stake in Deltek.

Deltek was not immediately available for comment.

Shares of the company closed at $13.33 on Wednesday on the Nasdaq.