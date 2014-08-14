FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Delticom warns H2 target now more ambitious
#Consumer Goods and Retail
August 14, 2014 / 6:20 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Delticom warns H2 target now more ambitious

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 14 (Reuters) - Delticom AG : * Says the H1 revenues EUR 226.1 million * Says it remains to be seen to what extent hopes of tyre trade for positive

winter business can be fulfilled this year * Says continues to pursue revenue growth of 10 % for the full year * Says H1 EBITDA came in at EUR 6.2 million * Says target set for the second half of the year is more ambitious than at the

start of the year * Says H2 target based on assumption there will be greater demand for winter

tyres this year * Says in terms of overall EBITDA, we continue to aim to be on par with the

financial year 2013 * Says H1 consolidated net income was negative for the first time in the

history of the company Source text for Eikon:

