German tyre retailer Delticom cuts outlook, warm weather hurts sales
November 4, 2014 / 6:56 PM / 3 years ago

German tyre retailer Delticom cuts outlook, warm weather hurts sales

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BERLIN, Nov 4 (Reuters) - German tyre retailer Delticom has lowered its sales and profit guidance for 2014 after warm weather in March and September affected customer purchasing patterns.

The company said many customers bought summer tyres in the first quarter rather than the second after a warm March and that a mild autumn means people have delayed purchases of winter tyres.

“The further course of business during the fourth quarter will depend significantly on the development of the weather in Europe over the coming weeks,” it said in a statement late on Tuesday.

Delticom said it now expects 2014 sales of between 500 million and 520 million euros ($653 million) and earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation of between 15 million and 20 million.

It had previously forecast sales to rise by 10 percent to around 555 million euros and EBITDA to match last year’s 22 million.

It also reported preliminary third-quarter results on Tuesday with sales down 9.1 percent and EBITDA up 4.5 percent. (1 US dollar = 0.7969 euro) (Reporting by Victoria Bryan; editing by Keiron Henderson)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
