BRIEF-Delticom says Q3 revenues of 88.1 mln euros, down 9.1 pct

Nov 13 (Reuters) - Delticom AG :

* Says in Q3, company generated revenues of 88.1 million euros (Q3 2013: 96.9 million euros, -9.1 pct)

* 9-month 2014 revenues of 314.1 million euros, increase of 1.6 pct after 309.1 million euros in prior-year period

* 9-month EBITDA came in at 8.0 million euros(9 months 2013: 12.0 million euros)

* 9-month EBITDA margin of 2.5 pct (9 months 2013: 3.9 pct)

* 9-month EBIT came down by 81.3 pct from 9.7 million euros to 1.8 million euros

* Has adjusted its full-year forecast for current financial year

* Says FY consolidated revenues will lie in a range of between 500 million euros and 520 million euros on a full-year view

* Is aiming for EBITDA of between 15 million euros and 20 million euros in 2014 financial year