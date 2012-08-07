Demand Media reports better than expected revenue

Aug 7 (Reuters) - Demand Media reported better than expected revenue because of an increase in advertising revenue and traffic.

The company said on Tuesday that second quarter revenue excluding traffic acquisition costs rose 16 percent to $88.7 million. Analysts on average were expecting revenue of $85.9 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Demand Media relies on freelance writers to provide articles and videos designed to appear at the top of Internet searches that in turn generate advertising revenue. It operates a clutch of websites, including eHow, LiveStrong and Cracked.

Net income was $100,000 compared with a loss of $2.4 million in the same quarter a year ago.