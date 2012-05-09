FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 9, 2012 / 2:15 PM / 5 years ago

Demand Media shares rise after it raises forecast

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 9 (Reuters) - Demand Media Inc shares soared 18 percent on Wednesday in the first trading session after the Internet company reported better-than-expected quarterly revenue and raised its 2012 earnings forecast.

Demand Media relies on freelance writers to provide articles and videos designed to appear at the top of Internet searches that in turn generate advertising revenue. It operates a clutch of websites, including eHow, LiveStrong and Cracked.

Its first-quarter results on Tuesday suggested it was moving past challenges it faced after Google Inc tightened its search filters and weeded out some of Demand Media’s content, which it considers “low quality.”

Demand Media responded by cleaning up its archives, putting in measures to assess the quality of content, and betting heavily on video and social media.

Demand shares were up $1.45 to $9.38 in morning trading on the New York Stock Exchange.

The shares rose 31 percent on April 30 after the blog All Things Digital reported that private equity firm Thomas H. Lee Partners had approached the company with a $1.2 billion buyout offer. But talks have fallen apart, the blog said. Demand did not comment on the report on Tuesday.

