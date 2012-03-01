FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Demandware sees IPO at $12.50-$14.50/shr
March 1, 2012 / 9:45 PM / 6 years ago

UPDATE 1-Demandware sees IPO at $12.50-$14.50/shr

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 1 (Reuters) - Demandware Inc, which provides cloud-based e-commerce products, said it expects its initial public offering of up to 5.5 million shares to be priced between $12.50 and $14.50 apiece.

In July, the company had filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to raise up to $100 million in the IPO.

Burlington, Massachusetts-based Demandware, which is backed by venture capital firms North Bridge and General Catalyst Partners, has been approved to list its shares on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “DWRE.”

Goldman Sachs and Deutsche Bank are acting as the lead underwriters for the offering.

