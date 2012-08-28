FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Douwe Egberts firm says no new material findings in Brazil
August 28, 2012

Douwe Egberts firm says no new material findings in Brazil

AMSTERDAM, Aug 28 (Reuters) - D.E Master Blenders 1753 , which this month surprised investors saying its 2012 results would be hit by fraud, tax and inventory issues at its Brazilian unit, said an internal investigation had not uncovered further material new findings.

The Dutch company behind the Douwe Egberts coffee brand reported a 9 percent drop in adjusted earnings before interest, tax and exceptional items (EBIT) to 321 million euros for the 2012 fiscal year ending on June 30.

D.E Master Blenders was spun off by U.S. group Sara Lee, now known as Hillshire Brands. (Reporting by Sara Webb)

