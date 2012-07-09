DE Master Blenders CFO expects some U.S. selling

AMSTERDAM, July 9 (Reuters) - Trading in the shares of Dutch group D.E Master Blenders 1753, the world’s third-biggest coffee maker, is likely to be volatile in the next few weeks as some U.S. investors pull out, the chief financial officer said on Monday.

Michel Cup told Reuters that he expected U.S. investors to still hold at least 25 percent of the shares, and that Dutch and British retail investors would see the stock as an attractive investment.

The stock fell 1.78 percent on Monday when it officially started trading on the Amsterdam stock exchange.