FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
German investor close to bid for Douwe Egberts firm - source
Sections
Featured
Acute shortages plunge island into survival mode
Puerto Rico
Acute shortages plunge island into survival mode
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Business
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Google relaxes rules on free news stories, plans new tools
Technology
Google relaxes rules on free news stories, plans new tools
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
April 11, 2013 / 7:26 PM / in 4 years

German investor close to bid for Douwe Egberts firm - source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMSTERDAM, April 11 (Reuters) - German investor Joh A Benckiser is close to making a formal bid for D.E Master Blenders 1753, owner of Douwe Egberts coffee and Pickwick tea, a source close to the situation said on Thursday, and the offer would value the Dutch firm at about 7.6 billion euros ($10 billion).

JAB, the investment vehicle of the billionaire Reimann family, could make its offer of around 12.75 euros per share before the weekend, the source said.

The German group is building a global coffee empire with a portfolio of brands including Caribou Coffee Co Inc and Peet’s Coffee & Tea Inc, and wants to build an global coffee brand. ($1 = 0.7618 euros) (Reporting by Sara Webb; Editing by Gary Hill)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.