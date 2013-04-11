German investor close to bid for Douwe Egberts firm - source

AMSTERDAM, April 11 (Reuters) - German investor Joh A Benckiser is close to making a formal bid for D.E Master Blenders 1753, owner of Douwe Egberts coffee and Pickwick tea, a source close to the situation said on Thursday, and the offer would value the Dutch firm at about 7.6 billion euros ($10 billion).

JAB, the investment vehicle of the billionaire Reimann family, could make its offer of around 12.75 euros per share before the weekend, the source said.

The German group is building a global coffee empire with a portfolio of brands including Caribou Coffee Co Inc and Peet’s Coffee & Tea Inc, and wants to build an global coffee brand. ($1 = 0.7618 euros) (Reporting by Sara Webb; Editing by Gary Hill)