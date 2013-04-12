D.E Master Blenders has not been in talks with other buyers -CEO

AMSTERDAM, April 12 (Reuters) - D.E Master Blenders has not been in talks with other possible interested buyers of the Dutch coffee and tea maker, its chief executive said on Friday.

Asked if the company has had contact with other potential buyers of the group, D.E Master Blenders CEO Jan Bennink said “No, there has not”.

The maker of Douwe Egberts coffee and Pickwick tea has received a 7.5 billion euro takeover bid ($9.8 billion) from a group led by German investor Joh A Benckiser (JAB), it said earlier on Friday.