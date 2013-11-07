FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
D.E Master Blenders lifts stake in Norway's Kaffehuset Friele
November 7, 2013 / 10:31 AM / 4 years ago

D.E Master Blenders lifts stake in Norway's Kaffehuset Friele

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMSTERDAM, Nov 7 (Reuters) - D.E Master Blenders, the Dutch owner of Douwe Egberts coffee which was acquired by German investor Joh A Benckiser, said on Thursday it will increase its stake in Norwegian coffee company Kaffehuset Friele to 90 percent, from 45 percent currently.

Kaffehuset Friele, based in Bergen, is a well-known brand in Norway. Financial details were not disclosed.

Friele recorded sales of 942 million Norwegian crowns ($158 million) last year, up from 794 million crowns in 2011, while operating earnings rose to 96 million crowns from 48 million crowns. (Reporting by Sara Webb and Terje Solsvik; Editing by Thomas Escritt)

