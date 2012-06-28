Belgium's DEME signs Northwind deal

BRUSSELS, June 28 (Reuters) - Belgian dredger DEME has signed a 230 million euro ($287 million) contract for construction works at the Northwind wind turbine park off the Belgian coast.

DEME, jointly owned by holding group Ackermans & Van Haaren and construction group CFE, said its GeoSea unit would install 73 foundations for the wind turbines and lay the cables to connect the wind farm.

DEME said in a state,emt the work would be carried out in the spring and summer of 2013. ($1 = 0.8028 euros) (Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; editing by Rex Merrifield)