FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Godiva owner Yildiz to buy DeMet's Candy for $221 mln
Sections
Featured
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Puerto Rico
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
Cyber Risk
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 27, 2013 / 2:51 PM / 4 years ago

UPDATE 1-Godiva owner Yildiz to buy DeMet's Candy for $221 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 27 (Reuters) - Private equity firm Brynwood Partners said it will sell its stake in DeMet’s Candy Company, the U.S. maker of Flipz chocolate pretzels and Turtles covered nut clusters, to Turkey’s Yildiz Holdings for $221 million.

Brynwood formed DeMet’s Candy in 2007 to consolidate its confectionary brands including Turtles, Flipz and Treasures milk chocolates acquired from Nestle SA.

Brynwood, The owner of Zest soaps and Soft & Dri deodorants, will also sell two U.S. manufacturing facilities as part of the deal.

Yildiz, Turkey’s largest food group, owns the family-run biscuit company Ulker and premium chocolate maker Godiva.

The company earlier this year bought Spanish discount retailer Dia’s Turkish operation DiaSA for 136.5 million euros.

Houlihan Lokey Capital Inc served as the investment adviser to DeMet’s Candy, Brynwood said in a statement.

The news of the sale was first reported by the Wall Street Journal. ()

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.