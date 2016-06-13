FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-Boutique capital markets firm Demica adds three new roles
June 13, 2016 / 2:25 PM / a year ago

MOVES-Boutique capital markets firm Demica adds three new roles

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 13 (Reuters) - UK-based boutique capital markets firm Demica said it added three new roles to strengthen its team in London.

Mansour Davarian joined Demica from Hitachi Capital as associate director to support the origination of trade receivables and supply chain finance transactions.

Markus Musielak was appointed director of structuring. He will be responsible for delivering effective trade finance and supply chain finance solutions to clients, the firm said.

Musielak was previously a consultant at financial services firm Northern Trust.

Luke Thompstone joined as senior infrastructure engineer to complete the migration of Demica's technology infrastructure to Microsoft's cloud platform, Azure.

Thompstone previously worked at CoreAzure Ltd, a Microsoft UK partner. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Martina D'Couto)

