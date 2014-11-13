FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-DEMIRE concludes purchase of additional commercial real estate portfolio
#Credit Markets
November 13, 2014 / 2:16 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-DEMIRE concludes purchase of additional commercial real estate portfolio

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 13 (Reuters) - Demire Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG :

* Says has concluded purchase of an additional commercial real estate portfolio and is thus on verge of significantly expanding its real estate holdings

* Demire says portfolio consists of 107 properties which are predominantly rented to tenants with very good credit standings and generates a yearly rental income of more than 19 million euros

* Says purchase price was not disclosed

* Says transaction is still expected to close in current year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
