Dec 12 (Reuters) - Demire Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG :

* Finalises its transaction - acquisition of 107 properties containing rentable space of almost 270,000 square metres

* Yearly net rental income of more than 19 million euros ($23.63 million)