Jan 15 (Reuters) - Demire Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG :

* Acquires majority stake in a real estate management platform

* Says has decided to acquire a 51 percent interest in a real estate management company

* Says has a call option for remaining 49 percent

* Company will operate under name Demire Real Estate Management GmbH Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)