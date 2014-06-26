FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Demire Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate concludes commitment in Turkey
June 26, 2014 / 9:47 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Demire Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate concludes commitment in Turkey

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 26 (Reuters) - Demire Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG : * Says Demire concludes commitment in Turkey * Says will receive cash proceeds of a mid-single digit euro million amount * Says concluded contract for sale of 32.44% interest in Luxembourg investment

co which holds Turkish property * Says transaction will also result in a capital gain to be recognised in the

second quarter of the 2014/2015 FY * Says proceeds will be used to rapidly drive the continued expansion of German

commercial property portfolio * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage

