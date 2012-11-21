FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UN Security Council condemns Congo rebel seizure of Goma
#Market News
November 21, 2012

UN Security Council condemns Congo rebel seizure of Goma

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

UNITED NATIONS, Nov 20 (Reuters) - The U.N. Security Council unanimously adopted a resolution on Tuesday condemning the seizure by M23 rebels in the Democratic Republic of Congo of provincial capital Goma and asked U.N. chief Ban Ki-moon to report on external support for the rebels.

The 15-member council “demands the immediate withdrawal of the M23 from Goma, the cessation of any further advances by the M23 and that its members immediately and permanently disband and lay down their arms.”

U.N. experts say Rwanda, a small but militarily capable country that has intervened in Congo repeatedly in the past 18 years, is behind the rebellion in eastern Congo and that Uganda has also aided M23. Rwanda and Uganda deny the accusations.

