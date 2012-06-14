FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
DeNA to buy back up to $252 mln or 10% of outstanding shares
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom gives fund managers a headache
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom gives fund managers a headache
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
Puerto Rico
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
June 14, 2012 / 6:20 AM / in 5 years

DeNA to buy back up to $252 mln or 10% of outstanding shares

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, June 14 (Reuters) - Japanese social gaming firm DeNA Co said on Thursday it will buy back up to 20 billion yen ($252 million) worth or 10 percent of its outstanding shares.

The company posted a robust operating profit of 63.4 billion yen for the year ended on March 31, outperforming many of Japan’s struggling firms which are battling with the strong yen and the aftermath of the March 2011 earthquake as well as flooding in Thailand. ($1 = 79.4150 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Miki Kayaoka; Editing by Michael Watson)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.