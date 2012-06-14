DeNA to buy back up to $252 mln or 10% of outstanding shares

TOKYO, June 14 (Reuters) - Japanese social gaming firm DeNA Co said on Thursday it will buy back up to 20 billion yen ($252 million) worth or 10 percent of its outstanding shares.

The company posted a robust operating profit of 63.4 billion yen for the year ended on March 31, outperforming many of Japan’s struggling firms which are battling with the strong yen and the aftermath of the March 2011 earthquake as well as flooding in Thailand. ($1 = 79.4150 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Miki Kayaoka; Editing by Michael Watson)