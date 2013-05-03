FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Denbury Resources crude oil tank on fire in Louisiana
May 3, 2013 / 2:50 PM / 4 years ago

Denbury Resources crude oil tank on fire in Louisiana

Robert Gibbons

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, May 3 (Reuters) - A crude oil tank at a load-out facility in Livingston Parish in Louisiana caught fire Thursday night, prompting the evacuation of 30 homes in the area, according to the Louisiana Governor’s Office of Homeland Security & Emergency Preparedness.

The tank contained crude oil and is still on fire following an explosion, said Mike Steele, communications director at the Louisiana office.

At least one other tank was nearby and the heat from the blaze had prevented the application of foam to put out the fire, Steele said. He added that water was being used to cool down the tank to allow the foam to be used.

The tank is owned by Denbury Resources Inc, based in Plano, Texas, according to Steele.

A Denbury spokesman confirmed that it was the company’s storage tank. He said there were no injuries and the cause of the fire has yet to be determined.

The Governor’s office was notified at approximately 10:55 p.m. CDT on Thursday, Steele said.

