Denbury Resources' borrowing base cut by 30 pct to $1.05 bln

April 19 (Reuters) - Oil and gas producer Denbury Resources Inc said its lenders reduced its borrowing base by 30 percent to $1.05 billion and that it had to pledge more assets.

The company said the amendment to its credit facility increased the mortgaged property collateral requirement to 90 percent from 85 percent of its proved reserves.

The amendment also allows the company to take on $1 billion of junior lien debt that may be issued in exchange for the company’s senior subordinated notes or other unsecured debt. (Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)