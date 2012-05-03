FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Denbury profit beats on higher oil sales volumes
Sections
Featured
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Yemen
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Wildfires kill 17 in California
U.S.
Wildfires kill 17 in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 3, 2012 / 1:25 PM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Denbury profit beats on higher oil sales volumes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

* Q1 EPS $0.29 vs $0.04 loss/shr year earlier

* Q1 rev $645.1 mln, up 25 pct

May 3 (Reuters) - Oil-focused producer Denbury Resources Inc posted a better-than-expected quarterly profit, helped by higher oil sales volumes, especially from its key Bakken shale assets.

U.S. crude oil prices rose 9 percent to average $103 per barrel in January-March from the year-earlier quarter.

Net profit rose to $113 million, or 29 cents per share, compared with a loss of $14 million, or 4 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the company earned 41 cents a share.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn 38 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Denbury’s revenue rose 25 percent to $645.1 million.

The company continues to expect total production to average 68,625-73,625 barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2012.

Denbury shares closed at $19.25 on Wednesday on New York Stock Exchange.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.