FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Denbury's profit falls on weak crude oil prices
Sections
Featured
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
U.S.
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Trump seeks crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
Trump seeks crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 2, 2012 / 1:20 PM / in 5 years

Denbury's profit falls on weak crude oil prices

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Oil-focused producer Denbury Resources Inc’s quarterly profit fell 18 percent, as a rise in production was not enough to offset the weak crude oil prices.

Denbury said second-quarter production rose 16 percent to 72,280 barrels of oil equivalent per day. Oil constituted 93 percent of Denbury’s production in the quarter.

U.S. crude oil prices fell 9 percent to average $93 per barrel in the April-June quarter.

Net income fell to $212 million or 54 cents per share, in the second quarter, from $259 million or 64 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose marginally to $601.7 million.

Denbury shares were trading down 2 percent before the bell. They closed at $15.40 on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.