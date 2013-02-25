FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 2-Dendreon posts smaller-than-expected quarterly loss
February 25, 2013 / 1:20 PM / in 5 years

UPDATE 2-Dendreon posts smaller-than-expected quarterly loss

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Feb 25 (Reuters) - Dendreon Corp reported a smaller-than-expected quarterly loss versus a year-ago profit on Monday as revenue fell and restructuring costs weighed on the biotechnology company.

Executives told a conference call they expected first-quarter sales to be below the fourth quarter’s because of seasonality and one-time factors, including superstorm Sandy and sales force vacancies.

In the fourth quarter, the maker of cancer treatments had a loss of $38.7 million, or 26 cents per share, compared with a year-ago profit of $38.1 million, or 26 cents per share.

The latest results included restructuring, contract termination and asset impairment charges of $36.3 million.

Analysts on average were expecting a loss of 56 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Quarterly revenue fell to $85.5 million from $202.1 million a year ago.

Dendreon shares were up 28 cents, or 4.9 percent, to $5.95 on the Nasdaq in late morning trading.

Executives told the conference call that the company would start its direct-to-consumer advertising campaign for Provenge, its cancer drug, in the first half of the year.

