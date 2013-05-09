FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Dendreon reports lower cancer vaccine sales
May 9, 2013

Dendreon reports lower cancer vaccine sales

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 9 (Reuters) - Biotechnology drugs maker Dendreon Corp , which has been struggling with slow sales of its prostate cancer vaccine Provenge, reported lower quarterly sales of the vaccine.

The maker of cancer treatments had a first-quarter loss of $72.0 million, or 48 cents per share, compared with a loss of $103.9 million, or 70 cents per share, in the year-ago quarter.

Net product revenue, reflecting Provenge sales, fell 18 percent to $67.6 million.

Analysts on average were expecting a loss of 48 cents per share on revenue of $79.7 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

