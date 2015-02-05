FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Drugmaker Valeant raises bid for Dendreon cancer vaccine
#Market News
February 5, 2015 / 4:00 PM / 3 years ago

Drugmaker Valeant raises bid for Dendreon cancer vaccine

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 5 (Reuters) - Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc said on Thursday it has raised its bid for worldwide rights to a prostate cancer vaccine owned by bankrupt drugmaker Dendreon Corp.

Laval, Quebec-based Valeant said that in response to competing bids, it has hiked its bid to $400 million in cash from $296 million for the drug, called Provenge, and certain other assets.

Seattle-based Dendreon filed for bankruptcy protection in November after sales of Provenge fell short of expectations and left the company deep in debt.

Valeant said a bankruptcy court has approved its status as a stalking horse bidder, which entitles it to a break-up fee and expense reimbursement if its bid does not succeed at auction.

The bid deadline to participate in an auction is Feb. 10, with a possible auction to be held on Feb. 12.

Valeant shares were down 1 percent in Toronto and traded slightly lower in New York, on Thursday morning. (Reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg, Manitoba; Editing by Peter Galloway)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
