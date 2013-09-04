FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Denham Capital shifts power & renewables head to London
#Market News
September 4, 2013 / 1:36 PM / in 4 years

Denham Capital shifts power & renewables head to London

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 4 (Reuters) - Denham Capital, a Boston-based private equity firm focused on the energy and resources sectors, has moved the head of its power & renewables team to London as part of a drive to chase more deals in emerging markets.

Denham, which has more than $7.3 billion in invested and committed capital, said in a statement on Wednesday that Scott Mackin, co-president and one of its managing partners, has relocated to London where he will lead a team of four.

“Power and renewables opportunities are far greater overseas today, particularly in emerging markets, than in the U.S.,” said Mackin. “We believe this trend will only continue, as nearly 80 percent of new generation capacity requirements during the next two decades are expected to come from developing economies.”

Mackin was previously located in New Jersey, where Denham closed its office in early August.

