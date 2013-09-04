Denham Capital shifts power & renewables head to London

LONDON, Sept 4 (Reuters) - Denham Capital, a Boston-based private equity firm focused on the energy and resources sectors, has moved the head of its power & renewables team to London as part of a drive to chase more deals in emerging markets.

Denham, which has more than $7.3 billion in invested and committed capital, said in a statement on Wednesday that Scott Mackin, co-president and one of its managing partners, has relocated to London where he will lead a team of four.

“Power and renewables opportunities are far greater overseas today, particularly in emerging markets, than in the U.S.,” said Mackin. “We believe this trend will only continue, as nearly 80 percent of new generation capacity requirements during the next two decades are expected to come from developing economies.”

Mackin was previously located in New Jersey, where Denham closed its office in early August.