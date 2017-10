ISTANBUL, May 24 (Reuters) - Denizbank, the Turkish unit of Franco-Belgian bank Dexia, said on Thursday that Dexia and Russian lender Sberbank agreed on exclusive talk about Denizbank sale.

Denizbank also said all parties agreed to sign the sale agreement as soon as possible, at a statement made to the Istanbul Stock Exchange. (Writing by Seltem Iyigun; Editing by Will Waterman)