Turkey's Denizbank shares rise 2.5 pct on Sberbank sale talks
May 25, 2012 / 7:00 AM / 5 years ago

Turkey's Denizbank shares rise 2.5 pct on Sberbank sale talks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL, May 25 (Reuters) - Shares of Denizbank, the Turkish unit of Franco-Belgian bank Dexia were 2.54 percent higher at 17.30 lira on Friday after Denizbank said Dexia and Russian lender Sberbank agreed on exclusive talks on Denizbank’s sale.

Sberbank, Europe’s No.2 lender by market value, is seeking a foothold in its long-eyed Turkish market and was competing for DenizBank with Qatar National Bank.

Sberbank now appears to be the only bidder and is in exclusive talks, Dexia said in a statement late on Thursday, adding that Sberbank had submitted a binding offer. (Writing by Seltem Iyigun)

