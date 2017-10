ISTANBUL, June 7 (Reuters) - The result of Franco-Belgian bank Dexia’s negotiations to sell Turkish unit DenizBank to Sberbank will be announced on Friday, DenizBank said in a statement to the Istanbul Stock Exchange.

A source close to the deal said on Thursday that Russia’s Sberbank is set to buy DenizBank for 6.479 billion lira ($3.54 billion). (Writing by Seltem Iyigun; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)