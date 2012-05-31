FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkey's Denizbank sale could be completed in 2nd week of June - CEO
May 31, 2012 / 6:56 AM / 5 years ago

Turkey's Denizbank sale could be completed in 2nd week of June - CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL, May 31 (Reuters) - The sale of Denizbank , Franco-Belgian Dexia’s Turkish unit, could be completed in the second week of June, Denizbank Chief Executive Hakan Ates said on Thursday.

Denizbank said previously Dexia and Russian lender Sberbank had agreed on exclusive talks on Denizbank’s sale.

Sberbank, Europe’s No.2 lender by market value, is seeking a foothold in its long-eyed Turkish market and had been competing for DenizBank with Qatar National Bank.

Sberbank now appears to be the only bidder and is in exclusive talks, Dexia said in a statement late on May 24, adding that Sberbank had submitted a binding offer.  (Reporting by Seda Sezer)

