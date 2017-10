ISTANBUL, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Turkish lender Denizbank secured a $720 million one-year syndicated loan in a deal coordinated by Standard Chartered and Wells Fargo at a total cost of Libor + 135 basis points, Denizbank said on Wednesday.

The bank, owned by Russia’s Sberbank, said 37 banks from 20 countries took part in the deal. (Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Nick Tattersall)