Bomb squad investigates Turkish Airlines in Copenhagen-local agency

COPENHAGEN, June 25 (Reuters) - A bomb squad is investigating a Turkish Airlines plane that landed in Copenhagen on Thursday afternoon local time, Danish news agency Ritzau reported, citing a duty police officer at Copenhagen Police.

“A suspicious object onboard has been found,” a duty chief from Copenhagen police told the agency.

Ritzau said the plane had been taxied to a deserted area of the airport after the evacuation of its passengers. (Reporting by Annabella Pultz Nielsen; writing by Sabina Zawadzki; Editing by Toby Chopra)