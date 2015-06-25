FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Bomb squad investigates Turkish Airlines in Copenhagen-local agency
Sections
Featured
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Irma's aftermath
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Cyber Risk
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
Technology
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
June 25, 2015 / 2:51 PM / 2 years ago

Bomb squad investigates Turkish Airlines in Copenhagen-local agency

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, June 25 (Reuters) - A bomb squad is investigating a Turkish Airlines plane that landed in Copenhagen on Thursday afternoon local time, Danish news agency Ritzau reported, citing a duty police officer at Copenhagen Police.

“A suspicious object onboard has been found,” a duty chief from Copenhagen police told the agency.

Ritzau said the plane had been taxied to a deserted area of the airport after the evacuation of its passengers. (Reporting by Annabella Pultz Nielsen; writing by Sabina Zawadzki; Editing by Toby Chopra)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.