a year ago
August 30, 2016 / 11:50 AM / a year ago

Danish PM seeks emergency law to reject asylum seekers at borders

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, Aug 30 (Reuters) - The Danish government on Tuesday proposed adoption of a law that would enable police to reject asylum seekers at the borders in times of crisis such as that in 2015 when thousands of migrants sought to enter the country.

Denmark has already implemented tough immigration policies since a heavy influx of refugees last year, including border controls and a "jewellery bill", allowing the police to confiscate refugees' valuables.

The government seeks to create a statutory power to reject asylum-seekers at the border to prevent a recurrence of the refugee crisis in September last year, the Ministry for Immigration, Integration and Housing said.

Reporting by Nikolaj Skydsgaard; Editing by Richard Balmforth

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
