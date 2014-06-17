FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-Details of Denmark 2019, 2025 bond auction
Sections
Featured
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
Cyber Risk
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
The quiet exit of top Taser product
SHOCK TACTICS: THE SERIES
The quiet exit of top Taser product
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
June 17, 2014 / 8:37 AM / 3 years ago

TABLE-Details of Denmark 2019, 2025 bond auction

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, June 17 (Reuters) - Denmark’s central bank gave the following results of auctions on Tuesday of 2019 and 2025 government bonds:

Denmark 2019 government bond : Coupon: 4.0 pct Maturity: Nov 15, 2019 Settlement: June 20, 2014

Previous Auction date June 17, 2014 May 6, 2014

Allotment price 118.22 117.58

Yield 0.57 0,74

Scheduled max. offer (bln DKK) N/A N/A

Total bids (bln DKK) 8.28 4.48

Allotted (bln DKK) 1.79 2.74

Bid-to-cover ratio 4.63 1.64

Denmark 2025 government bond : Coupon: 1.75 pct Maturity: Nov 15, 2025 Settlement: June 20, 2014

Previous Auction date June 17, 2014 May 20, 2014

Allotment price 100.20 100.25

Yield 1.73 1.73

Scheduled max. offer (bln DKK) N/A N/A

Total bids (bln DKK) 2.02 5.61

Allotted (bln DKK) 1.61 5.01

Bid-to-cover ratio 1.25 1.12

NOTE: The central bank said that there was 100 percent allotment at the cut-off bid level. (Reporting by Copenhagen newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.