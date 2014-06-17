TABLE-Details of Denmark 2019, 2025 bond auction

COPENHAGEN, June 17 (Reuters) - Denmark’s central bank gave the following results of auctions on Tuesday of 2019 and 2025 government bonds:

Denmark 2019 government bond : Coupon: 4.0 pct Maturity: Nov 15, 2019 Settlement: June 20, 2014

Previous Auction date June 17, 2014 May 6, 2014

Allotment price 118.22 117.58

Yield 0.57 0,74

Scheduled max. offer (bln DKK) N/A N/A

Total bids (bln DKK) 8.28 4.48

Allotted (bln DKK) 1.79 2.74

Bid-to-cover ratio 4.63 1.64

Denmark 2025 government bond : Coupon: 1.75 pct Maturity: Nov 15, 2025 Settlement: June 20, 2014

Previous Auction date June 17, 2014 May 20, 2014

Allotment price 100.20 100.25

Yield 1.73 1.73

Scheduled max. offer (bln DKK) N/A N/A

Total bids (bln DKK) 2.02 5.61

Allotted (bln DKK) 1.61 5.01

Bid-to-cover ratio 1.25 1.12

NOTE: The central bank said that there was 100 percent allotment at the cut-off bid level. (Reporting by Copenhagen newsroom)