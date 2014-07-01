FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-Details of Denmark 2019, 2025 bond auction
Sections
Featured
'The Russia hoax continues': Trump
Facebook
'The Russia hoax continues': Trump
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Reuters Investigates
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
SEC hack reveals persistent government cyber vulnerability
Cyber Risk
SEC hack reveals persistent government cyber vulnerability
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 1, 2014 / 8:37 AM / 3 years ago

TABLE-Details of Denmark 2019, 2025 bond auction

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, July 1 (Reuters) - Denmark's central bank gave
the following results of auctions on Tuesday of 2019 and 2025
government bonds:

Denmark 2019 government bond : Coupon: 4.0 pct
Maturity: Nov 15, 2019 
Settlement: July 4, 2014 
Previous
 Auction date                  July 1, 2014   June 17, 2014
   Allotment price                   118.46          118.22
   Yield                               0.50            0,57
   Scheduled max. offer (bln DKK)       N/A             N/A
   Total bids (bln DKK)                7.80            8.28
   Allotted (bln DKK)                  1.70            1.79
   Bid-to-cover ratio                  4.59            4.63


Denmark 2025 government bond : Coupon: 1.75 pct
Maturity: Nov 15, 2025 
Settlement: July 4, 2014 
Previous
Auction date                   July 1, 2014   June 17, 2014
   Allotment price                   101.15          100.20
   Yield                               1.64            1.73
   Scheduled max. offer (bln DKK)       N/A             N/A
   Total bids (bln DKK)                5.26            2.02
   Allotted (bln DKK)                  4.22            1.61
   Bid-to-cover ratio                  1.25            1.25

NOTE: The central bank said that there was 100 percent allotment
at the cut-off bid level.

 (Reporting by Ole Mikkelsen, editing by Shida Chayesteh)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.