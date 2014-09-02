TABLE-Details of Denmark 2025, 2039 bond auction

COPENHAGEN, Sept 2 (Reuters) - Denmark's central bank gave the following results of auctions on Tuesday for 2025 and 2039 government bonds: Denmark 2025 government bond : Coupon: 1.75 pct Maturity: Nov 15, 2025 Settlement: Sep 5, 2014 Previous Auction date Sep 2, 2014 Aug 19, 2014 Allotment price 105.91 103.77 Yield 1.18 1.39 Scheduled max. offer (bln DKK) N/A N/A Total bids (bln DKK) 9.25 6.94 Allotted (bln DKK) 5.98 5.03 Bid-to-cover ratio 1.55 1.38 Denmark 2039 government bond : Coupon: 4.5 pct Maturity: Nov 15, 2039 Settlement: Sep 5, 2014 Previous Auction date Sep 2, 2014 April 15, 2014 Allotment price 154.10 140.54 Yield 1.81 2.37 Scheduled max. offer (bln DKK) N/A N/A Total bids (bln DKK) 2.18 3.00 Allotted (mln DKK) 920 1.48 Bid-to-cover ratio 2.37 2.03 NOTE: The central bank said that there was 100 percent allotment for the 2025 and 2039 bonds. (Reporting by Shida Chayesteh; editing by Sabina Zawadzki)