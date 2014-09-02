FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Details of Denmark 2025, 2039 bond auction
September 2, 2014 / 9:41 AM / 3 years ago

TABLE-Details of Denmark 2025, 2039 bond auction

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, Sept 2 (Reuters) - Denmark's central bank gave
the following results of auctions on Tuesday for 2025 and 2039
government bonds:

Denmark 2025 government bond : Coupon: 1.75 pct 
Maturity: Nov 15, 2025
Settlement: Sep 5, 2014


Previous
Auction date                     Sep 2, 2014   Aug 19, 2014
Allotment price                       105.91        103.77
Yield                                   1.18          1.39
Scheduled max. offer (bln DKK)           N/A           N/A
Total bids (bln DKK)                    9.25          6.94
Allotted (bln DKK)                      5.98          5.03
Bid-to-cover ratio                      1.55          1.38

Denmark 2039 government bond : Coupon: 4.5 pct 
Maturity: Nov 15, 2039 
Settlement: Sep 5, 2014

Previous
Auction date                     Sep 2, 2014  April 15, 2014
Allotment price                       154.10       140.54
Yield                                   1.81         2.37
Scheduled max. offer (bln DKK)           N/A          N/A
Total bids (bln DKK)                    2.18         3.00
Allotted (mln DKK)                       920         1.48
Bid-to-cover ratio                      2.37         2.03

NOTE: The central bank said that there was 100 percent allotment
for the 2025 and 2039 bonds.

 (Reporting by Shida Chayesteh; editing by Sabina Zawadzki)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
