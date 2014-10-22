TABLE-Details of Denmark 2023i, 2025 bond auction

COPENHAGEN, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Denmark's central bank gave the following result of auctions on Wednesday of a inflation-linked 2023 and 2025 government bond: Denmark 2023 inflation-linked government bond : Coupon: 0.1 pct Maturity: Nov 15, 2023 Settlement: Oct 24, 2014 Previous Auction date Oct 22, 2014 June 3, 2014 Allotment price 103.41 99.62 Yield -0.27 0.14 Scheduled max. offer (bln DKK) N/A N/A Total bids (bln DKK) 3.26 4.31 Allotted (bln DKK) 790 2.85 Bid-to-cover ratio 4.13 2.27 Denmark 2025 government bond : Coupon: 1.75 pct Maturity: Nov 15, 2025 Settlement: Oct 24, 2014 Previous Auction date Oct 22, 2014 Oct 8, 2014 Allotment price 106.71 106.18 Yield 1.10 1.15 Scheduled max. offer (bln DKK) N/A N/A Total bids (bln DKK) 6.70 3.61 Allotted (bln DKK) 2.76 2.59 Bid-to-cover ratio 2.43 1.39 NOTE: The central bank said that there was 100 percent allotment at the cut-off bid level. (Reporting by Copenhagen newsroom)