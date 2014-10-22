FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Details of Denmark 2023i, 2025 bond auction
October 22, 2014 / 8:27 AM / 3 years ago

TABLE-Details of Denmark 2023i, 2025 bond auction

COPENHAGEN, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Denmark's central bank gave
the following result of auctions on Wednesday of a
inflation-linked 2023 and 2025 government bond:
    
    Denmark 2023 inflation-linked government bond : 
Coupon: 0.1 pct 
Maturity: Nov 15, 2023 
Settlement: Oct 24, 2014 
Previous
   Auction date              Oct 22, 2014     June 3, 2014
   Allotment price                 103.41            99.62
   Yield                            -0.27             0.14
   Scheduled max. offer (bln DKK)     N/A              N/A
   Total bids (bln DKK)              3.26             4.31
   Allotted (bln DKK)                 790             2.85
   Bid-to-cover ratio                4.13             2.27

    
    Denmark 2025 government bond :
Coupon: 1.75 pct 
Maturity: Nov 15, 2025 
Settlement: Oct 24, 2014 
Previous
Auction date                Oct 22, 2014        Oct 8, 2014
Allotment price                   106.71             106.18
Yield                               1.10               1.15
Scheduled max. offer (bln DKK)       N/A                N/A
Total bids (bln DKK)                6.70               3.61
Allotted (bln DKK)                  2.76               2.59
Bid-to-cover ratio                  2.43               1.39
        
    NOTE: The central bank said that there was 100 percent
allotment at the cut-off bid level.

 (Reporting by Copenhagen newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
