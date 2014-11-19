FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Details of Denmark 2016, 2025 bond auction
#Financials
November 19, 2014 / 9:31 AM / 3 years ago

Details of Denmark 2016, 2025 bond auction

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, Nov 19 (Reuters) - Denmark's central bank gave
the following result of an auction on Wednesday of a 2016 and a
2025 government bond:

    Denmark 2016 government bond :
    Coupon: 2.5 pct.
    Maturity: Nov 15, 2016
    Settlement: Nov 21, 2014 
                                                  Previous
 Auction date                 Nov 19, 2014     Sep 16, 2014
    Allotment price                 105.04           105.48
    Yield                            -0.04            -0.04
    Scheduled max. offer (bln DKK)     N/A              N/A
    Total bids (bln DKK)              3.93             3.70
    Allotted (bln DKK)                0.95             1.77
    Bid-to-cover ratio                4.14             2.09
        
    
    Denmark 2025 government bond : 
    Coupon: 1.75 pct 
    Maturity: Nov 15, 2025
    Settlement: Nov 21, 2014
                                                  Previous
    
 Auction date                 Nov 19, 2014      Nov 5, 2014
    Allotment price                 107.55           107.15
    Yield                             1.02             1.06
    Scheduled max. offer (bln DKK)     N/A              N/A
    Total bids (bln DKK)              6.88             5.39
    Allotted (bln DKK)                1.41             2.60
    Bid-to-cover ratio                4.88             2.07
    
    NOTE: The central bank said that there was 100 percent
allotment at the cut-off bid level.

 (Reporting by Ole Mikkelsen; edited by Teis Jensen)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
