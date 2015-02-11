Denmark did not accept any bids at T-bills auction

COPENHAGEN, Feb 11 (Reuters) - The Danish central bank did not accept any bids at its auction of treasury bills on Wednesday, extending a suspension of bond issuance into the shorter-dated debt to keep the crown stable.

The auction was for treasury bills with maturity June 1 and bids amounted to 5.9 billion Danish crowns ($897 million).

At the latest auction cut-off rate for treasury bills with maturity June 1 was -0.54 percent.