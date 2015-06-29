FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Denmark sells 300 mln DKK in T-bills at auction
Sections
Featured
Florida Keys, airports partially re-open
Hurricane Irma
Florida Keys, airports partially re-open
'Somebody needs to go to jail': U.S. senator on Equifax hack
Cyber Risk
'Somebody needs to go to jail': U.S. senator on Equifax hack
Apple set to unveil anniversary iPhone in major product launch
Technology
Apple set to unveil anniversary iPhone in major product launch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 29, 2015 / 8:31 AM / 2 years ago

Denmark sells 300 mln DKK in T-bills at auction

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, June 29 (Reuters) - The Danish central bank sold treasury bills worth 300 million Danish crowns ($45 million) at auction on Monday after receiving bids worth 2.7 billion crowns.

The cut-off rate was -0.6 percent for the treasury bills maturing December 1.

The central bank has been using the T-bill auctions as one tool to control the rate of the Danish crown, which is pegged to the euro, by declining bids at some points when it believes the currency is too strong.

By refusing to sell the short-dated bonds, or selling a very small amount, the central bank curtails demand for crown-denominated assets, thus stemming demand for the national

$1 = 6.7320 Danish crowns Reporting by Ole Mikkelsen; editing by Sabina Zawadzki

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.