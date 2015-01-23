Denmark may put EU banking union membership to referendum

COPENHAGEN, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Denmark’s government may need to put the question of whether the country should join the EU’s banking union to a referendum, its economy minister said on Friday.

Danish institutions and voters are divided over whether to seek membership of the union, launched in November with the European Central Bank as lead supervisor of the sector.

Morten Ostergaard said the government had not yet decided whether to recommend joining and would call a referendum if a constitutional need for one arose.

“We will stick to the rules of the Danish constitution meaning we would need one only if we were to give away further sovereignty,” he told a parliamentary committee.

The central bank wants Denmark - which is part of the European Union but outside the euro zone - to join the banking union, arguing that staying away would increase costs for foreigners wanting to invest in the country.

Ostergaard hinted the government was also in favour, saying Denmark’s large mortgage system could be hit by a risk premium if it stayed out.

But the commercial banks’ lobby group favours a wait-and-see approach, and polls show most Danes would not like to have their banks regulated by Europe.

In the first instance, the decision on whether to call a referendum would fall to the government, though parliament and later the courts could challenge a decision not to put it to the vote.

If the issue is still pending in September, the deadline for national elections, the eurosceptic Danish People’s Party (DF) may end up playing a significant role.

Recent polls show the former fringe party, which has called for a national vote on EU membership should Britain do the same, with more than 20 percent voter support.

EU members Britain and Sweden as well as Norway and Switzerland have also not joined the banking union.