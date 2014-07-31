FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Denmark orders four banks to change credit card risk weights
July 31, 2014

Denmark orders four banks to change credit card risk weights

COPENHAGEN, July 31 (Reuters) - Denmark’s financial regulator has told Danske Bank, Jyske Bank , Laan og Spar Bank and Nykredit Bank to change the risk weights they give to credit cards and overdraft facilities as part of their credit portfolios, an official said.

Per Lamberth, deputy director of banking at the Financial Services Authority, said the risk weighting had not reflected the volatility of those parts of the portfolio. (Reporting by Sabina Zawadzki and Stine Jacobsen, editing by Mia Shanley)

