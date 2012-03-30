Danish banks grab 18.9 bln DKK from c.bank facility

COPENHAGEN, March 30 (Reuters) - Danish banks drew a total of 18.9 billion Danish crowns ($3.37 billion) on Friday from a three-year lending facility offered by the Central Bank to help boost their liquidity and get them off state aid.

Lenders had been expected to draw up to 200 billion Danish crowns ($35.70 billion) from the operation, although estimates ranged widely.

The country’s biggest bank Danske Bank said earlier on Friday it would draw 15 billion Danish crowns as the rate was reasonable.

Danish banks are facing a 2013 deadline to pay back around 150 billion crowns of state-guaranteed loans which they took during the financial crisis that began in late 2008.

The Danish central bank’s operation mirrors on a smaller scale the European Central Bank’s second offering of three-year funding at the end of February when banks took a huge 530 billion euros ($706.06 billion) in the low-rate funds which was seen a success.