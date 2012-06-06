Denmark's c.bank says large Danish banks robust

COPENHAGEN, June 6 (Reuters) - The Danish central bank said on Wednesday that Denmark’s largest banks are robust but some small and mid-sized financial institutions would need to strengthen their capital base in stress scenarios.

“The large banks generally strengthened their capital bases in 2011,” the Nationalbank said in a statement with a new financial stability report.

“(The) Nationalbank’s stress test shows that the largest banks are robust,” Governor Nils Bernstein said in the statement.

Bernstein said any problems arising among small and medium-sized Danish banks could be solved within the existing framework for mergers and resolution.

“It is important that banks with low excess capital adequacy endeavour to strengthen their capitalisation,” he added. (Reporting by John Acher)