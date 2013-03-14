FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Denmark says six of its banks should be classed "too big to fail"
March 14, 2013 / 8:31 AM / 5 years ago

Denmark says six of its banks should be classed "too big to fail"

COPENHAGEN, March 14 (Reuters) - Denmark said six banks should be classified as “too big to fail”, including its three biggest, as the government considers how to reduce the risk of future financial crises.

Named in the proposed list were: Danske Bank, Jyske Bank, Nykredit, Nordea Bank Danmark , BRFkredit and Sydbank.

“These are institutions which are so large that they can impact the entire financial system and the economy, should they encounter problems,” Annette Vilhelmsen, minister for business and growth, said in a statement. (Reporting by Copenhagen Newsroom; Editing by Jon Boyle)

